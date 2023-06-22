Repeat offender taken into custody again after drugs seized in Anderson Co.

Anderson County - (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and deputies took two suspects into custody after they seized meth and marijuana.

Deputies first made contact with the suspects, Misty Revis and Charles Elliot, earlier this month at Elliot’s home Glenn Ferry Road, where they first spoke to Revis. Officials say Elliot later drove up on a lawn mower and struck up a conversation. Following an investigation, deputies obtained a search warrant and uncovered more than 8 grams of methamphetamine and 22.2 grams of marijuana.

According to deputies, Elliot is a repeat offender with prior drug convictions. Officials say the two suspects are in custody for distribution of methamphetamine and Possession of Marijuana.

