Spartanburg man sentenced after pleading guilty to firearm offenses

Spartanburg, S.C. - (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that an Upstate man recently pled to multiple firearm offenses.

Officials said JuLonnie Roosevelt Chamblee, III, was sentenced to eight years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to having a firearm and a firearm planned to be used in a drug trafficking crime. U.S. District Judge Donal C. Coggins sentenced him to 96 months in prison and five years of court-ordered supervision.

Evidence in court showed that a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper searched Chamblee’s vehicle on May 13, 2021, when he was stopped for reportedly running a red light. Troopers reported that during the search, they found marijuana, two semi-automatic pistols and one firearm containing a large-capacity magazine.

According to officials, this was not Chamblee’s first criminal conviction. They added that he has 12 prior convictions, including Distribution of Cocaine Base and Discharging a Firearm into a Vehicle While Occupied.

Officials explained that the case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a joint federal, state, and local program that serves as the core of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Schoen, and investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.