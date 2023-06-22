With a deadline looming, what’s at risk as Greenville leaders compromise on tax increase?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County is 9 days away from facing a potential government shutdown. That’s only if council leaders can’t compromise and pass a budget. It’s a potential tax increase that has council split. Some are willing and ready to make cuts.

“There’s other things to cut. I believe that, I’ve seen it,” said Councilman Rick Bradley.

Others say every possible cut has already been made.

“You can’t cut anymore without cutting law enforcement,” said Council Chairman Dan Tripp.

Before the failed attempt to pass the budget, Councilman Steve Shaw and Stan Tzouvelekas suggested a few cuts they say will prevent needing a tax increase. That includes freezing hiring for deputies and other first responders, cutting affordable housing and Greenlink spending. Both the Greenville Housing Fund and Housing Alliance have been advocating in support of the budget since the start.

“We’ve experienced growth that have put us around 2% of homes left in Greenville County under $100,000. We’re some of the smallest in the state when it comes to actual supply of affordable housing,” said Tina Belge, the Policy and Advocacy Director, for the Greenville Housing Fund.

The budget as proposed sets aside $5 million dollars over the next two years for affordable housing. Belge says those dollars are necessary.

“With these dollars hundreds of families have been impacted and able to not only access affordable housing but thrive,” she said.

Meanwhile, Greenlink is another layer to keeping people in their homes.

“Reliable and dependable transportation is that other critical piece to help people get to work, get to their doctor’s appointment, to the grocery store. You know all those essential places,” said Susan McLarty, the Director of the Greenville Homeless Alliance.

McLartey says at least two-thirds of bus routes are in the county.

“For every dollar that someone spends to ride Greenlink it returns $3 to our community,” she said.

When it come to deputies, the sheriff’s office says their request in this budget is the same as it has been in the past. They’ve asked for 24 new deputy positions over the next two years as well as 6 other positions. Chairman Dan Tripp says the only way to continue providing what’s needed--is a tax increase.

“We respect that that’s a lot of money to a lot of people but we have a duty to protect our people and make sure that EMS shows up when there’s a problem, that law enforcement shows up when there’s a problem, we also have a duty to look at the growth that’s happening in Greenville and deal with the affordable housing crisis that we have,” he said.

The county administrator says revenue at the current property tax rate isn’t enough anymore. For perspective---with the current rate we’d need 221 new homes to afford the salary of one new deputy.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.