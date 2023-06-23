4 adorable lion cubs born at Buffalo Zoo

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to...
According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.(Buffalo Zoo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) – The Buffalo Zoo is roaring with excitement at the arrival of four lion cubs.

According to a post made by the zoo on Thursday, the cubs were born in early June and appear to be two males and two females.

After their first vet visit the little lions are healthy and growing.

The mother will be away from the exhibit with her newborns and continue to care for them in private until they are strong enough to be with other lions.

The cubs have yet to be named, but they are cute!

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Charles Elliott (left) and Misty Revis (right)
Repeat offender taken into custody again after drugs seized in Anderson Co.
Crews responding to crash in Greenville
Crews responding to crash in Greenville
Money (FILE)
4 indicted, 4 convicted including Upstate man for involvement in $17 million bank fraud scheme
Shawn Ray Carnes
Former Upstate deputy accused of taking pictures of woman in gym bathroom charged

Latest News

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Missing, endangered Anderson County woman found safe
Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted on nine counts of aggravated murder for the June 15 deaths of...
GRAPHIC: Sons ‘gunned down, ripped from mother’s arms’ by father, prosecutor says
Duke Energy reporting 2,000 customers without power in Greenville
This GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, June 20, 2023 and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical...
Tropical Storm Cindy forms behind Bret in an early and aggressive start to Atlantic hurricane season
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen in Washington, on Nov. 5, 2020.
Supreme Court allows a Biden policy to take effect focusing deportations on public safety risks