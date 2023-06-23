Suspects charged following investigation into possible human trafficking ring

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said multiple suspects were recently charged after agencies investigated a reported human trafficking ring in Asheville.

Officers said the situation began when they helped the Cherokee Indian Police Department take a wanted person in the Asheville area into custody.

According to officers, this led to evidence regarding a potential human trafficking ring operating in the area. Officers then asked for assistance from state and federal partners and continued investigating, and in four suspects were taken into custody. They added that one of the suspects was a Buncombe County deputy.

Officers stated that during the investigation, they seized four pistols, 9.97g of fentanyl, 13.42g of meth and 13.19g of crack cocaine.

Following the investigation, the following suspects were taken into custody and charged.

Paul Anthony Valdez Jr. was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, possession of weapon of mass destruction, carry concealed gun and open container of alcohol in a vehicle. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on June 22 under a $32,500 secured bond.

Paul Valdez (Buncombe County Detention Center)

Milo Henderson was charged with trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to distribute schedule II, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, possess drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $75,000 secured bond.

Milo Henderson (Buncombe County Detention Center)

Chad Walker was charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or human trafficking is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department. People can share information anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. People can also call 828-252-1110

