Suspects charged following investigation into possible human trafficking ring

Items seized during investigation in Asheville
Items seized during investigation in Asheville(Asheville Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said multiple suspects were recently charged after agencies investigated a reported human trafficking ring in Asheville.

Officers said the situation began when they helped the Cherokee Indian Police Department take a wanted person in the Asheville area into custody.

According to officers, this led to evidence regarding a potential human trafficking ring operating in the area. Officers then asked for assistance from state and federal partners and continued investigating, and in four suspects were taken into custody. They added that one of the suspects was a Buncombe County deputy.

Officers stated that during the investigation, they seized four pistols, 9.97g of fentanyl, 13.42g of meth and 13.19g of crack cocaine.

Following the investigation, the following suspects were taken into custody and charged.

Paul Anthony Valdez Jr. was charged with possession of firearm by felon, possession of stolen firearm, possession of weapon of mass destruction, carry concealed gun and open container of alcohol in a vehicle. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on June 22 under a $32,500 secured bond.

Paul Valdez
Paul Valdez(Buncombe County Detention Center)

Milo Henderson was charged with trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to distribute schedule II, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, maintain a dwelling for controlled substances, possess drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $75,000 secured bond.

Milo Henderson
Milo Henderson(Buncombe County Detention Center)

Chad Walker was charged with solicitation of prostitution.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or human trafficking is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department. People can share information anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD smartphone app. People can also call 828-252-1110

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Charles Elliott (left) and Misty Revis (right)
Repeat offender taken into custody again after drugs seized in Anderson Co.
Crash involving 4 cars slowing down traffic in Greenville
Police: 1 arrested for DUI following 4-car crash in Greenville
Crews responding to crash in Greenville
Crews responding to crash in Greenville
Anderson County dispatcher asks Townville fire chief if he has a gun pulled on a 17-year-old...
New audio released after Upstate fire chief accused of pulling gun on teens

Latest News

Jeffrey Sutphin
Deputies searching for missing 56-year-old in Cherokee Co.
Tuition freeze approved at Clemson University
Tuition freeze approved at Clemson University
Fire generic WHNS
One dead following late night fire in Spartanburg County
Crash involving 4 cars slowing down traffic in Greenville
Police: 1 arrested for DUI following 4-car crash in Greenville