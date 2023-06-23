Amber Alert canceled 16-year-old in NC

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old girl in Durham, NC.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Amber Alert has been cancelled for a 16-year-old in Durham, North Carolina.

According to the alert, 16-year-old Anita Hooper was last seen at the bus stop at 1802 Angier Avenue.

Officials believed Hooper is with three men wearing masks in a blue truck.

Hooper was described as four foot five and 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a hair bonnet, white and orange basketball type jersey and grey shorts.

