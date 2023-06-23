Clemson University approves tuition freeze for coming school year

Clemson University
Clemson University(FOX Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University’s Board of Trustees announced that they will freeze tuition and fees for the 2023-24 academic year, per recommendations from the administration on tuition and fees.

This school year will be the fourth time there isn’t a tuition increase for South Carolina residents. Tuition and fees will remain the same for both in-state and out-of-state undergraduates.

“Our Board thanks Governor Henry McMaster and the General Assembly for their extraordinary investment in Clemson University,” said Board Chair Kim Wilkerson. “Their commitment allows us to make a tuition decision supportive of our students and their families, invest significantly in our Clemson Elevate Strategic Plan, and recognize the important role PSA plays in our State. We value tremendously our partnership with the State and commit to continue work with them to ensure the economic success of South Carolina.”

The Board also approved changes to housing and dining rates. They added that the rates are increased annually due to inflation and to fund planned repairs and renovations.

“Today’s actions by the Board to freeze tuition for all undergraduate students allows Clemson to continue to provide access to a world-class education while also investing in the strategic pillars of Clemson Elevate — creating the best student experience in the nation, doubling research and transforming lives across the State of South Carolina,” said Clemson University President Jim Clements. “We are grateful to the General Assembly and Governor Henry McMaster for their continued investment into Clemson and higher education in this state.”

