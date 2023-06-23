Deputies searching for Buncombe County suspects wanted for fraud

Buncombe County, N.C. (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff’s said Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects from a recent incident.

Detectives say they were last seen in Asheville at the Dollar General at 855 Glenn Bridge Road.

According to detectives, the suspects are wanted for questioning because they passed counterfeit bills.

Please contact Detective Jones at 828-250-4467 with any information regarding the suspects.

