Deputies searching for missing 56-year-old in Cherokee Co.

Jeffrey Sutphin
Jeffrey Sutphin(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Jeffrey Sutphin, a missing 56-year-old from Cherokee County.

Deputies said Sutphin was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a green ball while leaving a business on Rutherfordton Highway in Chesnee at around 8:00 p.m. on June 4, 2023. They added that he was driving a gold 2006 jeep liberty with SC license plate X679803.

According to deputies, he was reported missing on June 15, and investigators entered his information into the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information regarding Sutphin is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or contact Sergeant John Underwood at 864-489-4722 Extension #125.

