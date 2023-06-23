Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson Co. who may be in danger

Gabby White
Gabby White(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Gabby White, a missing woman who could be in danger.

Deputies said White was last seen on June 22 near Old Denver Road in Anderson.

Deputies described White as five feet three inches tall and 100 pounds.

According to deputies, they believe White could be in danger. Anyone with information about her is asked to call 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-08229. People can also report information anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Charles Elliott (left) and Misty Revis (right)
Repeat offender taken into custody again after drugs seized in Anderson Co.
Crash involving 4 cars slowing down traffic in Greenville
Police: 1 arrested for DUI following 4-car crash in Greenville
Crews responding to crash in Greenville
Crews responding to crash in Greenville
Anderson County dispatcher asks Townville fire chief if he has a gun pulled on a 17-year-old...
New audio released after Upstate fire chief accused of pulling gun on teens

Latest News

Joshua Wilson
Man reportedly found trespassing wearing only underwear faces drug charges
Buildings damaged during incident in Franklin, NC
Officers: Chase ends after armed suspect crashes into building in NC
Buncombe County Human Trafficking
Greenville County Council Meeting