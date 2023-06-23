Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson Co. who may be in danger

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Gabby White, a missing woman who could be in danger.

Deputies said White was last seen on June 22 near Old Denver Road in Anderson.

Deputies described White as five feet three inches tall and 100 pounds.

According to deputies, they believe White could be in danger. Anyone with information about her is asked to call 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-08229. People can also report information anonymously at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.