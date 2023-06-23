Drier, warmer weekend outlook with storms in the forecast Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re trending drier and sunnier, but a spotty shower or storm remains possible.

First Alert Headlines

Hit-or-miss storms, but increasing sunshine today

Mostly sunny weekend, spotty storm possible

Heating up into next week

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 4:00 PM Friday (WHNS)

This week’s stretch of First Alert Weather Days is behind us, with things beginning to improve today into the weekend! Sunshine will continue to break out amid some scattered clouds today, as low pressure tracks away from the region. It will remain close enough to leave some instability behind, which will help to fuel hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. These will be quick-hitting storms, but could produce some heavy downpours and gusty winds, so you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky as you get out to enjoy the returning sun. Highs will trend a little warmer in the mid 70s to around 80.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 3:00 PM Saturday (WHNS)

A small bubble of high pressure will settle in as the weekend goes on, leading to mostly sunny skies overall. Saturday will bring the possibility for a few more isolated showers or storms, but to a lesser extent than what we see today. Sunday will continue with the sunshine, but we are watching for the possibility of a mountain thunderstorm later in the day. Regardless, there will be plenty of opportunities to get outside after being cooped up all week, and it will be feeling much more like Summer. Highs will jump to the upper 70 to mid 80s on Saturday, and middle and upper 80s for many of us on Sunday.

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

Showers and storms will become a bit more widespread on Monday as a new cold front approaches the region. Severe weather potential does not look very high for now, but we will be monitoring this system’s progress throughout the weekend. Be prepared for break the rain gear back out either way as we roll into the new work week.

Be ready for the heat to stick around, too! Highs will run consistently in the 80s next week, even ticking up close to the 90-degree mark upstate.

High Temperature Trend, Upstate (WHNS)

Tropical Storm Bret and Tropical Storm Cindy continue to make their way through the Atlantic and Caribbean today. Neither storm is expected to become a hurricane, nor do they appear to be a threat to land at this point. Bret is expected to slowly weaken this weekend over the Caribbean as it moves into a less favorable environment.

Tropical Storm Bret Forecast Track (WHNS)

Cindy is likely to hang on through the weekend as it tracks northwest, but is not an imminent threat to any land mass. While the track does generally take it toward the eastern United States, the storm is expected to weaken and curve away toward the middle of next week.

Tropical Storm Cindy Forecast Track (WHNS)

