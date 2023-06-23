GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is reporting more than 2,00 customers without power Friday morning.

According to Duke Energy, the outage was first reported just after 10 a.m. in the Wade Hampton Boulevard area. The outage was caused by an object that came into contact with the power lines.

Duke Energy reporting 2,000 customers without power in Greenville (Duke Energy)

As of 10:40 a.m., there are 2,192 customers without power.

Officials said power is estimated to be restored by 12:45 a.m.

Stay tuned for further updates.

