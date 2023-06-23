Duke Energy reporting 2,000 customers without power in Greenville

(KOSA)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is reporting more than 2,00 customers without power Friday morning.

According to Duke Energy, the outage was first reported just after 10 a.m. in the Wade Hampton Boulevard area. The outage was caused by an object that came into contact with the power lines.

As of 10:40 a.m., there are 2,192 customers without power.

Officials said power is estimated to be restored by 12:45 a.m.

