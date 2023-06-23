Former Buncombe Co. deputy charged after reportedly soliciting prostitute

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that a deputy was recently fired after being charged in Asheville.

Deputies said Chad Walker was charged with solicitation of a prostitute by the Asheville Police Department on June 22.

According to deputies, Walker was terminated by Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller shortly after.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

