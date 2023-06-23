Furman’s Slawson selected by Sacramento Kings in NBA Draft

Furman head coach Bob Richey shakes hands with forward Jalen Slawson (20) after he was taken...
Furman head coach Bob Richey shakes hands with forward Jalen Slawson (20) after he was taken out of the game against San Diego State during the second half of a second-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament Saturday, March 18, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By Beth Hoole
Published: Jun. 23, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman’s Jalen Slawson was selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 54th overall pick in the second round of Thursday night’s NBA Draft presented by State Farm at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Slawson, a native of Summerville, S.C., is the Southern Conference-best 16th Paladin to be selected in the NBA Draft and first, since the Los Angeles Lakers chose Kershaw, S.C., native and three-time All-SoCon pick George Singleton in the third round in 1984. The 2023 SoCon Player of the Year and a two-time first-team All-SoCon choice, Slawson is the highest draft choice among former Paladins since forward Clyde Mayes was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks with the 22nd overall pick in 1975.

“Being a part of this Furman program has meant the world to me,” said Slawson. “This organization has been world-class, and I believe I am the first of many Furman draft picks to come. I appreciate the support of the fans and the whole Furman family over my five years here. I love all of you guys and thanks for the support.”

This past season, Slawson led Furman to a 28-8 record, the Southern Conference regular season title, its first SoCon Tournament title since 1980, and its first NCAA Tournament victory since 1974. The 6-foot-7 forward poured in 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Paladins to a 68-67 victory over No. 4 seed Virginia in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Orlando, Fla., that grabbed national attention when JP Pegues drained a game-winning three-pointer with less than three seconds remaining to produce one of the most memorable moments of the tournament.

“I am extremely grateful to the Sacramento Kings organization for giving me the opportunity to start my NBA career,” Slawson added. “I can’t wait to get to work. Go Kings!”

Slawson finished the 2023 season averaging 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocked shots per game. He poured in a season-high 27 points in a victory over Mercer in his final game at Timmons Arena in February before scoring 20 points in the Paladins’ 88-79 win over Chattanooga in the league final. In addition to ranking fifth in the SoCon in scoring and rebounding, Slawson finished fourth in field goal percentage (55.5%), seventh in assist per game, 12th in free throw percentage (77.5%), sixth in steals per game, 10th in three-point field goal percentage (39.0%), and second in blocked shots per game.

The newest Sacramento King concluded his Furman career ranked 19th in scoring (1,509 points), ninth in career rebounds (839), third in steals (192), third in blocked shots (182), and 12th all-time in assists (364). Along with fellow fifth-year senior Mike Bothwell, he established a new Furman standard with 116 career victories. Over the past five seasons, Furman has posted a 116-44 overall record and 65-22 league mark, including wins over Villanova, Loyola Chicago (twice), Louisville, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Frank Selvy, a 2022 National College Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, is Furman’s highest-ever draft pick. The Corbin, Ky., product was selected by the Baltimore Bullets with the first pick in the 1954 NBA Draft and was a two-time all-star with the Milwaukee Hawks in 1955 and the Los Angeles Lakers in 1962.

FURMAN IN THE NBA DRAFT

Year       Player                                   Round   Pick        Team

1953      Nield Gordon                     3              17           New York Knicks

1954      Frank Selvy                          1              1              Baltimore Bullets

1956      Darrell Floyd                       3              18           St. Louis Hawks

1963      Jerry Smith                          2              12           Detroit Pistons

1963      Gerald Glur                         10           74           New York Knicks

1970      Joe Brunson                        12           187         Seattle Supersonics

1971      Lisco Thomas                     15           223         Chicago Bulls

1973      Roy Simpson                       5              81           Chicago Bulls

1973      Russ Hunt                            10           161         Chicago Bulls

1975      Clyde Mayes                       2              22           Milwaukee Bucks

1975      Fessor Leonard                  4              71           Washington Bullets

1979      Al Daniel                              4              84           San Antonio Spurs

1980      Jonathan Moore               3              64           Detroit Pistons

1982      Mel Daniel                           6              128         New Jersey Nets

1984      George Singleton              3              69           Los Angeles Lakers

2023      Jalen Slawson                     2              54           Sacramento Kings

