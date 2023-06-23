Greenville County Council passes budget during Friday afternoon meeting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Council passed next year’s budget Friday afternoon following days of discussion and disagreements.

The budget passed 8-4 during the budget meeting Friday afternoon, meaning the county will avoid a possible government shutdown.

Among those who voted in favor of the budget were Joey Russo, Liz Seman, Dan Tripp, Butch Kirven, Ennis Fant, Alan Mitchell, Chris Harrison, and Michael Barnes. Benton Blount, Steve Shaw, Stan Tzouvelekas and Rick Bradley voted no.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.