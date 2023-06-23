COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former USC basketball star, Gregory “GG” Jackson apologizes for his behavior during his freshman season with the Gamecocks.

Jackson was interviewed live by WIS Sports Director Rick Henry prior to Thursday night’s NBA draft. Jackson showed his frustration after losing his starting position for three games.

His benching followed the posting of a video on social media where he criticized the way he was used in a loss to Arkansas.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.