Gregory “GG” Jackson apologizes for his behavior during his freshman season with the Gamecocks

By Rick Henry
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former USC basketball star, Gregory “GG” Jackson apologizes for his behavior during his freshman season with the Gamecocks.

Jackson was interviewed live by WIS Sports Director Rick Henry prior to Thursday night’s NBA draft. Jackson showed his frustration after losing his starting position for three games.

His benching followed the posting of a video on social media where he criticized the way he was used in a loss to Arkansas.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Charles Elliott (left) and Misty Revis (right)
Repeat offender taken into custody again after drugs seized in Anderson Co.
Crews responding to crash in Greenville
Crews responding to crash in Greenville
Money (FILE)
4 indicted, 4 convicted including Upstate man for involvement in $17 million bank fraud scheme
Shawn Ray Carnes
Former Upstate deputy accused of taking pictures of woman in gym bathroom charged

Latest News

South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) is defended by Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5)...
Jackson selected by Memphis in the NBA Draft
Clemson's Hunter Tyson (5) drives with the ball past Virginia's Ryan Dunn (13) during the first...
Tyson Selected 37th overall in 2023 NBA Draft
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) reacts as Texas A&M guard Dexter Dennis (0) looks on in the...
Charlotte Hornets select Alabama’s Miller with No. 2 pick in NBA Draft
South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) is defended by Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5)...
LIVE BLOG: Multiple players with SC ties to go in 2023 NBA Draft