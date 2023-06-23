HCPD: 1 person charged, 57 animals seized in neglect investigation in Nichols

57 animals seized in neglect investigation
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A community tip lead to the seizure of 57 animals varying from dogs and ducks to horses and even a camel in an animal neglect investigation in Nichols Wednesday.

On June 14, Horry County Police Department with Horry County Animal Care Center began an investigation after a Nichols community member submitted a tip of possible animal neglect at a location off of Highway 57.

Equipped with a search warrant officers searched the property and found evidence to support the claims of neglect. The police department seized 57 animals including a camel, dogs, guinea pigs, bunnies, horses, miniature ponies, donkeys, ducks, swans, chickens, seagulls, and a fox.

57-year-old Loren McCutcheon was arrested on June 16 and posted bond the following day. She faces 7 counts of ill-treatment of animal charges.

In addition, during her first court appearance, McCutcheon relinquished ownership of 5 dogs, 7 chickens, and 8 ducks to the Horry County Police Department.

All animals seized during the case are now in the care of the Horry County Police Department. Most are being held at HCACC and some are being boarded at species-specific locations.

The investigation is still active at this time.

