Man reportedly found trespassing wearing only underwear faces drug charges

Joshua Wilson
Joshua Wilson(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing multiple charges after deputies allegedly found him wearing only his underwear on someone else’s property.

Deputies said they responded to Vein Mountain Road on June 20 after someone reported a suspicious person trespassing on their property.

According to deputies, they responded to the scene and found the suspect, 39-year-old Joshua Wilson, wearing only his underwear. Deputies stated that they found Wilson’s clothes nearby and found methamphetamine and cocaine with them.

Deputies took Wilson into custody and charged him with felonious possession of methamphetamine, felonious possession of cocaine, felonious possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine and second-degree trespassing. Wilson was booked into the detention center and given a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Charles Elliott (left) and Misty Revis (right)
Repeat offender taken into custody again after drugs seized in Anderson Co.
Crash involving 4 cars slowing down traffic in Greenville
Police: 1 arrested for DUI following 4-car crash in Greenville
Crews responding to crash in Greenville
Crews responding to crash in Greenville
Anderson County dispatcher asks Townville fire chief if he has a gun pulled on a 17-year-old...
New audio released after Upstate fire chief accused of pulling gun on teens

Latest News

Buildings damaged during incident in Franklin, NC
Officers: Chase ends after armed suspect crashes into building in NC
Buncombe County Human Trafficking
Greenville County Council Meeting
Greenville County Council preparing to review budget Friday afternoon
Greenville County Council passes budget during Friday afternoon meeting