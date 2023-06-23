Man reportedly found trespassing wearing only underwear faces drug charges

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man is facing multiple charges after deputies allegedly found him wearing only his underwear on someone else’s property.

Deputies said they responded to Vein Mountain Road on June 20 after someone reported a suspicious person trespassing on their property.

According to deputies, they responded to the scene and found the suspect, 39-year-old Joshua Wilson, wearing only his underwear. Deputies stated that they found Wilson’s clothes nearby and found methamphetamine and cocaine with them.

Deputies took Wilson into custody and charged him with felonious possession of methamphetamine, felonious possession of cocaine, felonious possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine and second-degree trespassing. Wilson was booked into the detention center and given a $20,000 bond.

