Officers: Chase ends after armed suspect crashes into building in NC

FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Franklin Police Department said a man is facing multiple charges following a chase that ended with a crash Friday.

Officers said the incident began around 4:01 a.m. when someone reported that the suspect was hitting an ATM at First Bank with a helmet.

According to officers, they arrived at the scene and saw a truck abruptly leave the parking to and start driving recklessly on U.S. 441.

Officers stated that they chased the vehicle until the suspect eventually stopped in the parking lot of the Franklin Chamber of Commerce. There the suspect allegedly put his truck in reverse and drove into the front entrance of the FCC building. Following the crash, officers confirmed that they took the suspect, 55-year-old Kurt Boitin, into custody.

Officers said Boitin was reportedly wearing body armor during the incident and had two handguns with him. They added that they found 2 other handguns in his truck.

Boitin was booked into the Macon County Detention Center and charged with felony flee to elude, felony malicious conduct by prisoner, defacing public building, and two counts of injury to real property

Kurt Boitin (Macon County Detention Center)

