One dead following late night fire in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Tuesday morning following a fire near Enoree.

Officials said the fire happened along Clippard Street in Enoree early on June 20.

According to officials, the victim was taken to the hospital following the fire but passed away at 3:45 p.m. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 79-year-old Landrum Butler.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said the fire appeared to be accidental. The Coroner’s Office is still investigating the victim’s cause of death but confirmed there were no signs of foul play.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story

