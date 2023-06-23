‘Shrek the Musical’ takes center stage at Greenville Theatre

(MGN)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the tale of an ogre who learns how to love...it’s ‘Shrek the Musical!’

The Greenville Theatre is running it’s last few performances of the beloved musical this weekend.

Director Max Quillan says ‘Shrek the Musical’ is a show for the whole family, teaching messages of growth and acceptance.

‘Shrek the Musical’ tells the story of an ogre who embarks on a journey across a fairytale-themed land.

Shrek the ogre encounters many wild and unusual characters during his journey, and he learns new things about himself.

The lively show is said to be filled with heartwarming humor.

Not only is the storyline great - Quillan says the talent, voices, tech and design of the show is incredibly impressive for a local production.

A previous Broadway performer himself, Quillan says this production of ‘Shrek the Musical’ is near Broadway-level caliber.

‘Shrek the Musical’ has a few more dates before their final show on Sunday.

Visit the Greenville Theatre’s website for show dates and more information.

