Police: 1 arrested for DUI following 4-car crash in Greenville

The Greenville Police Department said a crash involving four cars is slowing down traffic Friday morning.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a crash involving four cars is slowing down traffic Friday morning.

The crash happened on Wade Hampton Boulevard and Pleasantburg Drive near Bob Jones University.

Police said two people were taken to the hospital with injuries and one was arrested for driving under the influence.

Stay tuned for crash details.

