1 dead following crash in Greer, coroner says

The coroner is responding to a crash along Highway 101 in Spartanburg County
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead following a crash that happened on Friday night.

Officials said the crash happened on Highway 101 at around 7:45 p.m.

The coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Jonathan Roger Cash.

At this time, no details about the crash have been released. We will update this story as we learn more.

