Teen, 12-year-old dies following dirt bike crash in Greenville County, troopers say

One person has died after a crash involving a dirt bike and a car on Old Grove Road in Greenville County
By Freeman Stoddard and Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a crash involving a dirt bike on Friday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of Old Grove Road and Willimon Drive at around 9:32 p.m.

Troopers said a dirt bike was traveling north and a Toyota pickup truck was traveling south on Old Grove Road. The Toyota was attempting to make a left turn onto Willimon Drive when it was hit by the dirtbike. This dirtbike then spilled onto the roadway and was hit by the Toyota.

Officials said the driver of the dirtbike and its passenger were taken to the hospital, but passed away. The driver of the Toyota was not injured, according to Highway Patrol.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 16-year-old Carlos Perez and 12-year-old Ezekiel Max Bradley Rivera.

