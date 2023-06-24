2 dead following house fire in Greenville Co., coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said two people are dead following a house fire Saturday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, at around 5:45 a.m. the Parker Fire Department was called to a house fire on Brunswick Ave.

Once on scene, crews worked to put out the flames and discovered two victims.

Officials said the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the coroner has not released the identifies and the incident is still under investigation.

We will update this article when information is released.

