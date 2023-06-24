Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake

A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina. (Source: CNN, Micah Kimberlin/TMX)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CNN) - An interesting confrontation between a fisherman and an alligator in South Carolina was caught on camera.

The moment was captured on a video taken on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

In the video, a man can be seen holding a fishing pole appearing to be walking away from the water when an alligator then emerges and charges at him.

The gator chased the man towards a paved road and stopped as he rushed away.

Some onlookers scurried to also get out of its path while others nearby stayed at a safe distance.

There were no reports of any injuries in the incident

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Crash involving 4 cars slowing down traffic in Greenville
Police: 1 arrested for DUI following 4-car crash in Greenville
Charles Elliott (left) and Misty Revis (right)
Repeat offender taken into custody again after drugs seized in Anderson Co.
Crews responding to crash in Greenville
Crews responding to crash in Greenville
Anderson County dispatcher asks Townville fire chief if he has a gun pulled on a 17-year-old...
New audio released after Upstate fire chief accused of pulling gun on teens

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Justice Department proposes December trial date for Trump in classified documents case
generic crash
At least 1 dead following dirtbike crash in Greenville County
Polar Patrol
Laurens Co. deputies look to connect with community through ‘polar patrol’
Greenville County Council passes budget during Friday afternoon meeting
Greenville County Council passes budget during Friday afternoon meeting