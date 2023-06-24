Hot and mostly dry weekend, rain returns Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We’re trending drier and sunnier, but a spotty shower or storm remains possible.

First Alert Headlines

Mostly sunny weekend, spotty storm possible

Small severe risk Monday

Heating up into next week

A small bubble of high pressure settles in as the weekend goes on, leading to mostly sunny skies overall. Sunday continues with the sunshine, but we are watching for the possibility of a stray thunderstorm later in the day.

Regardless, there will be plenty of opportunities to get outside after being cooped up all week, and it will be feeling much more like Summer. Highs will jump to the mid 80s to low 90s for many of us on Sunday.

Isolated strong storms are possible (Fox Carolina)

Showers and storms will become a bit more widespread on Monday as a new cold front approaches the region. Severe weather potential does not look very high for now, but we will be monitoring this system’s progress throughout the weekend. Be prepared for break the rain gear back out either way as we roll into the new work week.

Be ready for the heat to stick around, too! Highs will run consistently in the 80s next week, even ticking up close to the 90-degree mark upstate.

Tropical Storm Cindy continue to make their way through the Atlantic. It is not expected to become a hurricane, nor does appear to be a threat to land at this point.

