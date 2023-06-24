Laurens Co. deputies look to connect with community through ‘polar patrol’

Polar Patrol
Polar Patrol(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said they recently added a new vehicle to their fleet to try and connect with the community.

Deputies said the new vehicle, “The Polar Patrol,” is outfitted with ice cream rather than lights and sirens.

“We were looking for a creative way to get out in the community and build relationships,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “I hope we can have positive interactions and break down barriers with both children and adults. LCSO is committed to keeping our children and families safe. We want to be approachable and let them know that they can come to us with any problem they may have.”

According to deputies, this program is part of a partnership with Firmin Ford. Anyone interested in sponsoring this effort can contact Courtney Snow at (864) 681-4509 or csnow@lcsosc.com

“We plan to visit many different areas of Laurens County and we will announce those locations on our Facebook page, Reynolds said. “I look forward to seeing smiling faces and building bonds with our community members of all ages.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Crash involving 4 cars slowing down traffic in Greenville
Police: 1 arrested for DUI following 4-car crash in Greenville
Charles Elliott (left) and Misty Revis (right)
Repeat offender taken into custody again after drugs seized in Anderson Co.
Crews responding to crash in Greenville
Crews responding to crash in Greenville
Anderson County dispatcher asks Townville fire chief if he has a gun pulled on a 17-year-old...
New audio released after Upstate fire chief accused of pulling gun on teens

Latest News

generic crash
At least 1 dead following dirtbike crash in Greenville County
Deadly crash near Greer
Coroner responding to crash in Spartanburg County
Gabby White
Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson Co. who may be in danger
Joshua Wilson
Man reportedly found trespassing wearing only underwear faces drug charges