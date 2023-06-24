Laurens Co. deputies look to connect with community through ‘polar patrol’

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said they recently added a new vehicle to their fleet to try and connect with the community.

Deputies said the new vehicle, “The Polar Patrol,” is outfitted with ice cream rather than lights and sirens.

“We were looking for a creative way to get out in the community and build relationships,” Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “I hope we can have positive interactions and break down barriers with both children and adults. LCSO is committed to keeping our children and families safe. We want to be approachable and let them know that they can come to us with any problem they may have.”

According to deputies, this program is part of a partnership with Firmin Ford. Anyone interested in sponsoring this effort can contact Courtney Snow at (864) 681-4509 or csnow@lcsosc.com

“We plan to visit many different areas of Laurens County and we will announce those locations on our Facebook page, Reynolds said. “I look forward to seeing smiling faces and building bonds with our community members of all ages.”

