At least 1 dead following dirtbike crash in Greenville County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said officials are investigating following a dirtbike crash in Greenville County.

Officials said the crash happened along Old Grove Road near Willimon Drive at around 9:25 p.m. They added that the collision was between a vehicle and a dirtbike.

According to officials, one person on the dirtbike passed away at the scene, and another was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officials didn’t release any other information and are currently investigating the situation. We will update this story as officials give new details.

