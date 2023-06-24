WATCH LIVE: Dedication underway for International African American Museum

By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The International African American Museum is being privately dedicated in downtown Charleston Saturday morning.

The dedication was set to begin at 10 a.m.

A watch party in Marion Square with a celebration to follow is also happening Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

The watch party is being presented by Boeing and will also feature a live simulcast of the dedication.

MORE: Walkthrough gives preview of International African American Museum exhibits

The IAAM officially opens to the public on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash involving 4 cars slowing down traffic in Greenville
Police: 1 arrested for DUI following 4-car crash in Greenville
Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the problem was traced to...
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M vehicles because rear camera image may not appear on dashboard screen
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony
Deadly crash on Highway 101 in Spartanburg County
1 dead following crash in Greer, coroner says
Jamie Komoroski, 25, is charged with three counts of felony DUI causing bodily injury or death...
Live 5 News sues Charleston Co. sheriff over release of jailhouse calls