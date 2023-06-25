1 dead after crash in Spartanburg County

Jun. 25, 2023
ENOREE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened Sunday morning.

The coroner said the crash happened on Union Highway at around 6 a.m.

At this time, no details about what led up to the crash has been released. However, the coroner said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner identified the victim as 44-year-old Willie Albert Booker.

