Deputies looking for suspect after traffic stop leads to chase, shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect after a traffic stop lead to a chase and shooting.

Just after 10:00 p.m., deputies say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a possible DUI driver at Dacusville Rd. and Ables Cir.

Deputies say the driver refused to stop and began firing rounds at deputies. A patrol vehicle was struck once by a round fired by the driver of the fleeing vehicle, according to deputies.

Officials say they continued to chase the vehicle until the chase was called off at Highway 11 and Good Rd.

Deputies say the description of the driver is unknown at this time. The vehicle is described as a tan Ford pick-up truck with an SC tag: 91902FM.

Deputies say they’re still investigating.

If you know anything, contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

