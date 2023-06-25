Deputies looking for suspect after traffic stop leads to chase, shooting

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a suspect after a traffic stop lead to a chase and shooting.

Just after 10:00 p.m., deputies say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a possible DUI driver at Dacusville Rd. and Ables Cir.

Deputies say the driver refused to stop and began firing rounds at deputies. A patrol vehicle was struck once  by a round fired by the driver of the fleeing vehicle, according to deputies.

Officials say they continued to chase the vehicle until the chase was called off at Highway 11 and Good Rd.

Deputies say the description of the driver is unknown at this time. The vehicle is described as a tan Ford pick-up truck with an SC tag: 91902FM.

Deputies say they’re still investigating.

If you know anything, contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash involving dirt bike in Greenville County
Teen, 12-year-old dies following dirt bike crash in Greenville County, troopers say
Gabby White
Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson Co. who may be in danger
Deadly crash on Highway 101 in Spartanburg County
25-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash in Greer
Crews responding to house fire on Brunswick Ave discovered two victims were found on Saturday,...
2 dead following house fire in Greenville Co., coroner says
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony

Latest News

A shooting report in East Lyme back in Aug. 2022 was determined to be a swatting incident.
Union Co. officials responding to gunshot victims, conflict at hospital
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday
Spartanburg homicide investigation underway
Greenville Co. fatal house fire