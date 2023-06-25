Greenwood native Margaret Turner crowned Miss South Carolina Teen

Margaret Turner crowned Miss South Carolina Teen on Friday, June 23, 2023.
Margaret Turner crowned Miss South Carolina Teen on Friday, June 23, 2023.(Amanda Upton Photography)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Miss Teen South Carolina Scholarship Organization crowned the winner of the 2023 title.

On Friday evening, the organization crowned Miss Lakeland, Margaret Turner as Miss South Carolina Teen 2023.

Turner, 16, is a Greenwood native and sophomore at Greenwood High School. During the competition, she performed a jazz dance to “I Feel the Earth Move” by Martika and previously won the Teen Evening Gown Award and the Teen Rookie and Overall Talent Awards.

She also received a $10,000 scholarship and will compete in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen.

The four additional runners up in the competition were the following:

  • First Runner Up: Miss Columbia’s Teen, Mary Elle Marchant
  • Second Runner Up: Miss Clemson’s Teen, Abigail Kate Fowler
  • Third Runner Up: Miss Simpsonville’s Teen, Le ‘Daviah Terry
  • Fourth Runner Up: Miss Hilton Head Island’s Teen, Savannah McAlister

