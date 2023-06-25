Heating up with small storm chances

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A round of storms moves through Sunday evening with another storm chance and severe weather potential Monday.

A round of storms is dropping southeast out of Tennessee and into the Western Carolinas. This line of storms is weakening as it moves across the mountains. However, there is still a risk for damaging straight-line winds and hail with any storms as well as lightning. Keep an eye on the radar this afternoon. The storms move into the Upstate between 4 PM and 5PM with the mountains clearing out by around 6 PM. By 7 PM most of the storms have moved south of I-85 and then clear out of the Upstate around 9 PM.

Overnight, a round of storms tries to hold together as it moves south out of Tennessee. A few storms try to push into the mountains between 2 AM and 5 AM. Then, a cold front drops into the area on Monday, but the models are showing a lot of the action staying to our east. The most likely area to see thunderstorms move through is east of I-26, however, we can’t completely rule out a few storms developing west of I-26. The environment is primed for severe weather so any storms we do see on Monday could pack a punch. The main threats are damaging winds and hail, but we can’t completely rule out an isolated tornado, mainly east of I-26.

Tuesday trends dry and slightly cooler for the Upstate with highs in the mid 80s. In the mountains, a stray storm or two could develop, mainly near the Tennessee border, with highs in the low 80s. Wednesday and Thursday bring highs back to the 90s in the Upstate and the mid 80s in the mountains with mainly sunny skies and dry weather. By Friday and Saturday, the typical summer-like weather of heat, humidity and a chance for afternoon storms fires back up. Look for highs in the 90s both in the Upstate and the mountains with overnight lows creeping into the 60s and 70s making for some rather humid days.

Tropical Storm Cindy continues to make its way through the Atlantic. It’s expected to stay a tropical storm through Tuesday when it likely fizzles out into a remnant low. It’s passing well east of the Caribbean and is forecast to weaken before nearing Bermuda meaning no impacts to land expected.

