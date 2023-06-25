Homicide investigation underway in Spartanburg, officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office says a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in his house Saturday.

Officials say they were called to 451 Farley Avenue in the city limits of Spartanburg just before 11:00 a.m.

Spartanburg Police say a witness at the scene told them that a man was hurt inside the living room.

Officers say they found a man lying on the floor with an obvious head injury.

Officials reported the injury was from a single gunshot wound.

Officers say EMS life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Officials say there’s no suspect information at this time.

The Coroner’s Office says 58-year-old Allen Lewis was pronounced dead on scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to the Coroner’s Office.

