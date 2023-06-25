More than $16K raised during head shaving event for cancer research

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation held its fifth annual head shaving event to raise money for...
The St. Baldrick’s Foundation held its fifth annual head shaving event to raise money for cancer research on Saturday.(Delle Elaine Photography)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Jun. 25, 2023
BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The St. Baldrick’s Foundation held its fifth annual head shaving event to raise money for cancer research on Saturday.

The “Get Buzzed at the Brewery” was held at Ecusta Brewery with more than 10 participants and raised over $16,000.

The money went towards the To-morrow Research Fund, a St. Baldrick’s Hero Fund created in honor of Rebecca Morrow was was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) at age 12.

The fund will be used to help those battling cancer and find better treatments for kids.

Donations to the fund can still be made on Stbaldricks.org.

