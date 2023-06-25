Multiple victims hit in 2 early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri, news report says

By The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Missouri were investigating two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning, although the number of dead or wounded was not immediately known, a news report said.

The Kansas City Police Department responded to shootings on Prospect Avenue around 3 a.m. and again around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, KSHB-TV reported.

One of the shootings involved multiple fatalities, the station reported.

The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available, but police told KSHB that some victims with gunshot wounds transported themselves to a hospital.

There was no immediate information about any arrests being made, KSHB reported.

