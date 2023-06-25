NC man, pilot celebrates 100th birthday by taking to the sky

"Uncle" John Hartness celebrates 100th birthday by taking to the sky on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
"Uncle" John Hartness celebrates 100th birthday by taking to the sky on Sunday, June 25, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One North Carolina man is getting the chance to celebrate a milestone by taking to the sky on Saturday thanks to an aviation non-profit.

Triple Tree Aerodrome, a distinguished non-profit organization dedicated to aviation education and heritage preservation, made the announcement.

The non-profit is honoring one of its volunteers, “Uncle” John Hartness, on his 100th birthday.

Hartness, who is also a pilot, is the brother of Tom Hartness who is the founder of Hartness International. He continues to inspire as an active pilot and embodies a passion for aviation.

Hartness is joined with Pat Derrick, an experienced pilot with thousands of hours of flight time, in cockpit.

“Our organization is thrilled to celebrate the remarkable life of ‘Uncle’ John Hartness, whose dedication to aviation and our community is truly extraordinary,” said Robb Williams, Executive Director of the Triple Tree Aerodrome. “This exceptional event emphasizes our mission to foster a love for aviation among young individuals while highlighting the invaluable mentorship provided by individuals like ‘Uncle’ John.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash involving dirt bike in Greenville County
Teen, 12-year-old dies following dirt bike crash in Greenville County, troopers say
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to chase, shooting in Greenville Co.
Crews responding to house fire on Brunswick Ave discovered two victims were found on Saturday,...
2 dead following house fire in Greenville Co., coroner says
Gabby White
Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson Co. who may be in danger
Deadly crash on Highway 101 in Spartanburg County
25-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash in Greer

Latest News

Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday
generic crash
1 dead after crash in Spartanburg County
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to chase, shooting in Greenville Co.
The St. Baldrick’s Foundation held its fifth annual head shaving event to raise money for...
More than $16K raised during head shaving event for cancer research