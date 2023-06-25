SCHP: One dead after being ejected during car crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after they were ejected from a car during a crash.

Troopers say the crash happened at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say a 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass was driving north on SC-49 when they veered off the right side of the road.

Troopers say the driver overcorrected, veered off to the left and overturned several times.

Troopers say the driver, who was the sole occupant of the car, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on scene.

