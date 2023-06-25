Severe weather causes damage in the Upstate

Severe storms cause damage in the Upstate
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Severe storms cause damage in the Upstate Sunday afternoon.

Our team received pictures and videos of severe weather in the areas of State Park Rd., Travelers Rest and Pelham Rd in Greenville County.

FOX Carolina First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kohler says a scud cloud was seen, and clarifies this was not a rotating cloud formation.

Visit the Weather section of our website for the latest weather updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash involving dirt bike in Greenville County
Teen, 12-year-old dies following dirt bike crash in Greenville County, troopers say
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to chase, shooting in Greenville Co.
Crews responding to house fire on Brunswick Ave discovered two victims were found on Saturday,...
2 dead following house fire in Greenville Co., coroner says
Gabby White
Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson Co. who may be in danger
Deadly crash on Highway 101 in Spartanburg County
25-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash in Greer

Latest News

Upstate severe weather
Severe storms cause damage in the Upstate
Dominion Energy reports a power outage for over 1,000 people in Richland County that includes...
Thousands without power in Greenville County amid storms
"Uncle" John Hartness celebrates 100th birthday by taking to the sky on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
NC man, pilot celebrates 100th birthday by taking to the sky
Exhibits in the International African American Museum, which spans 150,000 square feet, range...
International African American Museum dedicated Saturday