Severe weather causes damage in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Severe storms cause damage in the Upstate Sunday afternoon.

Our team received pictures and videos of severe weather in the areas of State Park Rd., Travelers Rest and Pelham Rd in Greenville County.

FOX Carolina First Alert Meteorologist Chrissy Kohler says a scud cloud was seen, and clarifies this was not a rotating cloud formation.

Visit the Weather section of our website for the latest weather updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.