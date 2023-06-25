Thousands without power in Greenville County amid storms
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy reports thousands without power in Greenville Co.
As of around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Duke Energy’s website reports 4,221 customers are without power.
The time of restoration is set for Sunday at 10:45 p.m., according to Duke Energy’s website.
For a live look at power outages in the Upstate, visit the Outage Map on Duke Energy’s website.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.