Two dead, several others wounded during shooting at social media promoted street party in Michigan

By Julianna Metdepenningen and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A 51-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were killed and several others were wounded during a shooting at a street party in Michigan, WNEM reports.

The party was promoted on social media.

Authorities say shots were fired around midnight on Saturday among the more than 300 partygoers. Several were shot or struck by cars.

According to authorities, three people were struck by a car and 12 were shot.

Police say there were multiple shooters and five different calibers of bullets were recovered at the scene.

Michigan State Police say no one is in custody at this time.

Saginaw Police Department, Michigan State Police detectives, Bridgeport Forensic Lab, and Michigan State Police aviation crews are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash involving dirt bike in Greenville County
Teen, 12-year-old dies following dirt bike crash in Greenville County, troopers say
Gabby White
Deputies searching for missing woman in Anderson Co. who may be in danger
Crews responding to house fire on Brunswick Ave discovered two victims were found on Saturday,...
2 dead following house fire in Greenville Co., coroner says
Deadly crash on Highway 101 in Spartanburg County
25-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash in Greer
A groom in Nebraska died an hour after the wedding ceremony for him and his bride took place.
‘Widowed and married in a 10-minute span’: Groom dies an hour after wedding ceremony

Latest News

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation held its fifth annual head shaving event to raise money for...
More than $16K raised during head shaving event for cancer research
The St. Baldrick’s Foundation held its fifth annual head shaving event to raise money for...
Head shaving event for cancer research
The number of victims from each shooting was not immediately available.
3 dead, 5 others hospitalized after shooting in Kansas City, Missouri
Shooting generic
4 children injured after shooting in Union Co., deputies say