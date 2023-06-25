Union Co. officials responding to gunshot victims, conflict at hospital

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Union County say they’re responding after at least three people were shot within the county.

Dispatch says deputies responded to at least two gunshot victims at 735 Bob Adams Rd.

Officials say they’re responding to a third gunshot victim at Union Medical Center.

Dispatch also says deputies were called to Union Medical Center in response to ‘unruly’ crowds.

The Union County Coroner’s Office says they’re not responding to either scene as of 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

