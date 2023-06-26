270+ flights delayed, others canceled at Charlotte airport as weather threatens

The flight changes come as weather is threatening much of the Charlotte region.
More than 100 flights had already been delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport by...
More than 100 flights had already been delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport by noon Monday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 200 flights have been delayed at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Monday.

According to Flight Aware, approximately 276 delays were reported as of 1:35 p.m. In addition, more than 30 other flights were canceled.

Of the delays, approximately 144 were scheduled American Airlines flights.

The flight changes come after a band of showers moved through the Charlotte region Monday morning, and ahead of another batch of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening.

Due to the threat of storms, which could be severe, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said more flights out of Charlotte and around the country could be impacted.

Stay tuned to WBTV both on-air and online for the latest forecast updates.

