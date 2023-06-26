4 pounds of cocaine allegedly found hidden inside speakers in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two people were recently taken into custody after deputies reportedly found over four pounds of cocaine inside a Bluetooth speaker during a recent traffic stop.

Deputies said the incident began when deputies stopped a car speeding on I-85.

According to deputies, several red flags in the car caught their eyes, including a plastic bag in the back seat holding what looked like a brand-new portable speaker.

Deputies stated that they searched the speaker and found over four pounds of cocaine concealed inside it. They added that they also found a handgun inside a Gucci handbag.

Following the stop, Huntley Dixon and Matthew Hemmings were taken into custody and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Matthew Hemmings (left), Huntley Dixon (right) (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

