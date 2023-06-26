80-year-old woman dies after crash, says Spartanburg Co. Coroner
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials say an elderly woman died Sunday evening following a crash.
The Spartanburg Co. Coroner’s Office says they were called to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in reference to a crash-related death.
Officials say the crash happened earlier Sunday near the intersection of Reidville Rd. and Cumberland Dr. in the Moore community.
The Coroner says 80-year-old Margaret Jackson was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:17 p.m.
Officials say an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
