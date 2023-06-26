Anderson County deputies looking for woman missing for months

April Nimmons
April Nimmons(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who has not been seen in two months.

Deputies said April Nimmons is known to normally frequent at a home on Garren Road.

Nimmons has a tattoo of a cross on her left upper arm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials mentioned that Nimmons might be in the Honea Path area.

Anyone with information is asked to called the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.

MORE NEWS: Deputies looking for missing teen in Oconee County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Co. chase arrest
Man arrested after traffic stop leads to chase, shooting in Greenville Co.
Union Co. shooting
4 children injured after shooting in Union Co., deputies say
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina Saturday, June 24.
Greenville native Jada Samuel crowned Miss South Carolina
Man dies after being ejected during car crash in Spartanburg Co.
Man dies after being ejected during car crash in Spartanburg Co.
Upstate severe weather
Severe weather causes damage in the Upstate

Latest News

Summer adventure at Roper Mountain Science Center
More than $16K raised during head shaving event for cancer research
More than $16K raised during head shaving event for cancer research
Community rallies around Upstate firefighter
Chase ends after armed suspect crashes into building in NC
Chase ends after armed suspect crashes into building in NC