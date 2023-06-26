Anderson County deputies looking for woman missing for months

HONEA PATH, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who has not been seen in two months.

Deputies said April Nimmons is known to normally frequent at a home on Garren Road.

Nimmons has a tattoo of a cross on her left upper arm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials mentioned that Nimmons might be in the Honea Path area.

Anyone with information is asked to called the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.

