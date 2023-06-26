Asheville man faces charges for part in January 6 U.S. Capitol breach

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia, announced that a North Carolina man was recently charged for his alleged role in the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6, 2021.

Officials said 43-year-old Nathan Baer from Asheville, was charged with felony offense of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder; and misdemeanor offenses of entering or remaining on restricted grounds without lawful authority to do so, disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

According to court documents, video footage from the incident showed Baer joining other rioters in a concerted “heave-ho” movement to push back officers in the lower west tunnel entrance at around 2:50 p.m.

Officials stated that this case is being prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

