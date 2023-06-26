Bond denied for parents accused starving 10-year-old child
GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A request for bond has been denied in a devastating case of child abuse out of Spalding County.
Tyler and Krista Schindley appeared in court Monday morning for bond hearings.
The couple faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.
Investigators say they withheld food, water and even human contact from their 10-year-old son.
The child was found last month weighing 36 pounds.
