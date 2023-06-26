Bond denied for parents accused starving 10-year-old child

Bond denied for Spalding County parents accused of child abuse
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A request for bond has been denied in a devastating case of child abuse out of Spalding County.

Tyler and Krista Schindley appeared in court Monday morning for bond hearings.

The couple faces multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Investigators say they withheld food, water and even human contact from their 10-year-old son.

The child was found last month weighing 36 pounds.

