Deputies looking for missing teen in Oconee County

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing 14-year-old.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for a missing 14-year-old.

Deputies said Kylie Grace Jones was reported missing by a family member early Monday morning. She was last seen on North Crestview Drive which is near Radisson Road and Highway 59 in the Seneca area.

Jones is described as five foot four and weighs 120 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair with blond highlights.

If you or anyone you know has information on Jones’ whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

